Strait of Hormuz disruptions cause Diet Coke shortages in India
India
If you've been struggling to find Diet Coke lately, you're not alone.
India's running low on the drink because a global aluminum shortage, sparked by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz in late February and worsening in late March, has disrupted can supplies.
With aluminum prices at a four-year high, makers like Ball Beverage Packaging and Canpack just can't keep up as more people reach for low- and zero-sugar drinks.
Memes highlight Diet Coke delivery gaps
Despite all the supply drama, Diet Coke is still super popular among Indian consumers who want healthier options.
The drink's patchy availability on delivery apps has even inspired memes online, showing just how much people are missing their favorite fizzy fix right now.