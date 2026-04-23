Strait of Hormuz disruptions cause Diet Coke shortages in India India Apr 23, 2026

If you've been struggling to find Diet Coke lately, you're not alone.

India's running low on the drink because a global aluminum shortage, sparked by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz in late February and worsening in late March, has disrupted can supplies.

With aluminum prices at a four-year high, makers like Ball Beverage Packaging and Canpack just can't keep up as more people reach for low- and zero-sugar drinks.