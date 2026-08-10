Stray white dog bites 130 people in Kalyan's Adharwadi area
India
A stray white dog bit 130 people in Kalyan's Adharwadi area on Sunday evening, with attacks happening every couple of minutes over a four-hour span.
Officials said the dog turned aggressive near Sandeep Hotel and started going after pedestrians.
Dog still at large, victims treated
Police and municipal teams are still looking for the dog, which was reportedly roaming around Sandeep Hotel in Adharwadi.
All those bitten were taken to Rukmini Bai Hospital and given rabies shots right away, according to Dr. Sandeep Pagare from the hospital.