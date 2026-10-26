Stray wire between Mulund and Thane delays Central Railway services
India
Monday morning got off to a rough start for Mumbai commuters when a stray wire was found hanging on the Central Railway line between Mulund and Thane.
Trains were delayed by 15 to 20 minutes during peak rush, as an overhead equipment block was implemented at 10am to address the problem.
Rail team action limits delays
The disruption hit many daily travelers heading from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus toward Thane.
Thanks to fast action by the rail team, things didn't drag out too long. An overhead equipment block was implemented at 10am to address the problem.
Still, officegoers and regulars felt the pinch, reminding everyone just how crucial smooth train operations are in Mumbai's busy mornings.