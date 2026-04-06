Stricter rules spark Gurugram LPG crisis, forcing use of firewood
India
Gurugram is facing a major LPG crisis, and it's hitting daily wage workers and slum residents the hardest.
With informal refill shops shut down by stricter rules, families who relied on small 2-kilogram cylinders are left without options.
Many are now forced to cook with firewood, despite the health risks, because alternatives like induction cooktops are either unavailable or sold out.
Gurugram residents face gas costs, paperwork
The crisis has pushed more people to apply for formal gas connections or look into PNG pipelines, but high costs and paperwork make these hard to get.
As Meena Devi shared, It takes hours now. The children cough because of the smoke. But what choice do we have?
highlighting just how tough things have become for those already living on the edge.