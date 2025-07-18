Next Article
Strike affecting transport for the Open at Royal Portrush off
Over 200 Northern Ireland transport workers have paused their planned strike after last-minute talks with Translink.
The walkout would have hit busses and trains during The Open at Royal Portrush, but a breakthrough at the Labour Relations Agency means services will run as usual this weekend.
Pay issue not settled yet
Even though the strike is off, the pay issue isn't settled yet.
TSSA's general secretary, Maryam Eslamdoust, said members are reviewing new offers and will make the final call.
She also highlighted how important these workers are for keeping public transport safe, saying fair pay is essential for their vital work.
Both sides are still talking.