Stubble burning returns to Punjab headlines with 4,657 incidents
Stubble burning is back in the headlines in Punjab, with 4,657 incidents reported so far this season. Just on Monday, there were 198 new cases.
Tarn Taran tops the list with the most farm fires, while Ferozepur and Sangrur aren't far behind.
Even after repeated government appeals to stop burning crop residue, districts like Bathinda and Amritsar are still seeing plenty of smoke.
Punjab fines 1,442 cases ₹72.85L
The Punjab government is stepping up its crackdown: 1,442 cases have been fined a total of ₹72.85 lakh (with almost half already collected), and 938 FIRs have been filed for breaking public orders.
On top of that, 1,150 red entries in their land records (basically blocking them from selling land or getting loans) all in an effort to curb pollution that affects not just Punjab but also Delhi-NCR every winter.