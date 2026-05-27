Student S. Misbah killed by elephant in Nilgiris district

Gudalur protest demands ₹50L, government job

Misbah's friends and neighbors quickly gathered to protest, asking for ₹50 lakh in compensation and a government job for one of his family members.

Officials shared that this was already the fourth deadly human-animal conflict in Gudalur this year.

In response, authorities now plan to step up forest patrols and keep elephants away from villages to help prevent more tragedies like this.