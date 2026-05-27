Student S. Misbah killed by elephant in Nilgiris district
India
A 14-year-old student, S. Misbah, died after a sudden elephant attack while walking home from the barbershop in Nilgiris district on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved.
Gudalur protest demands ₹50L, government job
Misbah's friends and neighbors quickly gathered to protest, asking for ₹50 lakh in compensation and a government job for one of his family members.
Officials shared that this was already the fourth deadly human-animal conflict in Gudalur this year.
In response, authorities now plan to step up forest patrols and keep elephants away from villages to help prevent more tragedies like this.