Students allege CBSE cloud exposed Class 12 answer sheets
CBSE is under fire after students discovered serious issues with how their 2026 Class 12 board exam answer sheets were handled.
On May 31, social media blew up with claims that CBSE's cloud storage was left wide open, letting anyone access scanned answer sheets.
This has sparked worries about fairness and led to a wave of frustration among students and families.
Alleged phone scans prompt transparency demands
Students spotted shadows, folds, and curved pages on their answer sheets, hinting that phone cameras were used instead of proper scanners.
Some even got copies with unfamiliar handwriting, making them question if their papers were actually theirs.
Critics online accused CBSE of cutting corners just to save money. Now, some are demanding more transparency and accountability from the board.