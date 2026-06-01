Students call for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation outside Delhi Education Ministry India Jun 01, 2026

Students gathered outside the Ministry of Education in Delhi, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.

The protests, with AISA and KYS members involved, were fueled by the NEET-UG paper leak, delays with CUET-UG exams, and problems in CBSE's marking portal.

Police detained several demonstrators as tensions rose.