Students call for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation outside Delhi Education Ministry
India
Students gathered outside the Ministry of Education in Delhi, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.
The protests, with AISA and KYS members involved, were fueled by the NEET-UG paper leak, delays with CUET-UG exams, and problems in CBSE's marking portal.
Police detained several demonstrators as tensions rose.
NEET-UG canceled, CBSE marking flaws exposed
After the NEET-UG exam was announced to be canceled due to a paper leak, frustration grew when a 19-year-old hacker exposed flaws in CBSE's marking system.
Technical glitches during CUET-UG exams, some starting hours late, added to student anger.
Protesters continue demanding that Pradhan resign, with another demonstration planned for June 6.