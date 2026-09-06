Delhi: 5-story building-turned-hostel collapses; 1 dead, several feared trapped
What's the story
A five-story residential building, which was being used as a hostel, collapsed in Satya Niketan, Delhi, on Sunday afternoon. At least one person died in the collapse. The incident occurred near Nanakpura Gurudwara, and several people are feared to be trapped under the debris. The building was owned by a certain Azad Bansal and rented out to students. "Several vehicles parked around the building were also damaged in the collapse," a police official said, as per The Indian Express.
Rescue efforts
Rescue operations underway
The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the incident around 1:30pm. Five fire tenders and police teams were rushed to the spot. Other reports say at least 12 fire tenders have been deployed to assist in these rescue efforts.
Rescue operations are currently underway, with firefighters searching for people who may be trapped under the debris.
Some injured persons have been rescued and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Twitter Post
NDRF personnel, dog squad carry out rescue operations
#WATCH | Delhi: NDRF personnel, along with a dog squad, carry out rescue operations at the site of a building collapse near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi. More details are awaited.— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026
As per Delhi Police, the exact number of persons trapped/injured is not known at present. 2… pic.twitter.com/USbbNjfZmc
Student involvement
NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar to reach spot
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) National President Vinod Jakhar and around 200 NSUI members are also expected to reach the spot to assist in rescue efforts.
The NSUI expressed concern over students being trapped under the debris and demanded immediate relief operations.
"Negligence with the safety of students and common people will not be tolerated at any cost," they said.
Official response
Delhi CM monitors rescue operations
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has expressed deep concern over the incident and is closely monitoring rescue operations.
"The adjacent building has been vacated as a precautionary measure," she said.
Gupta assured that every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to affected families.
The situation remains under close observation, with all concerned agencies working in coordination.
Situation
Three students critical
So far, four students have been rescued, while three remain in critical condition, as per India Today.
An eyewitness told NDTV that at least 50 students were believed to be inside the building when it collapsed, most of whom were at "home" since it was a Sunday.
The structure functioned as a 75-bed paying guest facility, according to officials, with the owner residing in Gurugram.