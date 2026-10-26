Study: China's $168 billion Brahmaputra dam could increase flood risk
India
China is building a massive $168 billion dam on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet.
A new study says researchers projected higher Brahmaputra runoff under future climate conditions and a possible rise in high-runoff events such as floods, something that could affect downstream communities.
Brahmaputra dam could worsen cross-border floods
Researchers warn that rising water levels under future climate conditions, driven by the new dam, could make floods worse in India and Bangladesh.
The study says future changes in the river's flow should be considered while planning water projects and storage facilities, as well as while assessing water-related risks across national borders.