Study finds high lead in soil near Delhi-NCR battery recyclers
India
A new study has found seriously high levels of toxic lead in the soil around battery recycling centers in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, even near homes and schools.
Some samples had lead as high as 43,800 parts per million (ppm), which is way above safe limits.
Official recycling units more contaminated
More than half of the tested spots had lead levels higher than what is considered hazardous by law.
Surprisingly, official recycling units showed even more contamination than informal ones.
The study warns that unsafe recycling methods are putting both people and the environment at risk, reminding us that lead exposure is a big global health problem, especially for countries like ours.