Study finds Hyderabad waters contain 89 antibiotic resistance genes
A recent study has found that Hyderabad's lakes, rivers, and open drains are loaded with bacteria carrying 89 different antibiotic resistance genes.
Scientists attribute this largely to rampant antibiotic misuse (overuse and inappropriate use) and contamination of sewage/waste streams that introduce antibiotic residues into the environment, making it harder for medicines to work when people or animals actually need them.
Researchers suggest testing Hyderabad open drains
Researchers also found some nasty bugs like E. coli and H. pylori in these waters: both can cause serious illness.
Since many areas lack proper sewage treatment, the team suggests regularly testing open drains to track how bad antibiotic resistance is getting.
Their findings highlight a real need for stricter rules on antibiotic use and better waste management to help protect public health going forward.