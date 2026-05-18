Study finds India leads in richer and more polluted cities

NO2 rose in 15% Indian cities

About 15% of Indian cities saw NO2 levels rise, mainly because of more cars on the road, busy factories, and coal power.

Big metros like Delhi and Mumbai have started cleaning up their act, but many smaller cities, like Nashik, are seeing air quality get worse as they develop fast.

Meanwhile, almost 80% of the studied cities with clear trends managed to get both cleaner and wealthier; China stood out for making big improvements with stricter rules and greener tech.