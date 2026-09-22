Study finds northwest India including Punjab and Haryana heat epicenter
India
A new study says northwest India, including Punjab and Haryana, is now the country's heat epicenter.
Over the past 52 years, daytime and humid heat have shot up, with extreme temperatures spreading to more parts of the region since 2000.
Scientists behind the research warn that arid conditions, drying soils, intense land heating, and heavy irrigation during water shortages are making things worse.
Researchers urge IndCEI to track changes
The research team is urging quick action, especially in farming, water use, and healthcare, to help people cope with rising heat.
They suggest using the revised India Climate Extremes Index (IndCEI) to track changes better and protect outdoor workers and city residents who are most at risk.