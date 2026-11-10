Study finds prenatal and childhood pollution harms teen lung function
A new study has found that air pollution isn't just bad news for the planet: it can actually harm babies' lungs before they're even born.
Researchers discovered that exposure to polluted air during pregnancy and early childhood can weaken lung function all the way into the teen years.
This is a big concern in places like India, where post-Diwali air quality has hit worrying levels.
PM2.5 and NO2 linked to asthma
The study, from the University of Copenhagen, the Danish Paediatric Asthma Centre, and Herlev and Gentofte Hospital, points out that AQI.in data show Indian cities like New Delhi and Bathinda are among the world's most polluted after Diwali celebrations.
Pollutants from vehicles and combustion sources, like PM2.5 and nitrogen dioxide, can mess with lung growth and raise risks of asthma or other breathing problems.
Lead researcher Marie Pedersen said higher levels of air pollution were associated with an increased risk of lower lung function and that this represents a public health issue.
The takeaway? Cutting down on pollution could make a real difference for kids' futures.