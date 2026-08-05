Study in 10 Indian states links maternal anemia to stillbirths
A major new study across 10 Indian states found that moderate-to-severe anemia during pregnancy bumps up the risk of stillbirth by 27% after 28 weeks.
Severe anemia made the risk three times higher, and even moderate cases had a noticeable impact.
The research tracked 2,14,709 pregnancies and noticed that women with severe anemia tended to lose their babies earlier, around 29 weeks, compared to other women.
Researchers urge anemia prevention and research
More than half the women in the study had moderate-to-severe anemia (hemoglobin under 10 g/dL), and about 1.7% experienced stillbirths.
Researchers say focusing on preventing and treating anemia could help save lives, but they also call for more research into why this link exists so better solutions can be found for all causes of anemia, not just the ones we can easily fix.