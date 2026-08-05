Study in 10 Indian states links maternal anemia to stillbirths

A major new study across 10 Indian states found that moderate-to-severe anemia during pregnancy bumps up the risk of stillbirth by 27% after 28 weeks.

Severe anemia made the risk three times higher, and even moderate cases had a noticeable impact.

The research tracked 2,14,709 pregnancies and noticed that women with severe anemia tended to lose their babies earlier, around 29 weeks, compared to other women.