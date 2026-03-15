Study: ₹33,000cr needed annually to cover cancer treatment under PMJAY

A new study shows Ayushman Bharat (AB-PMJAY) needs ₹33,000 crore every year to fully cover cancer treatment, from diagnosis to surgery and follow-ups. Right now, the scheme only gets about a quarter of that amount.

Scheme has approved over 6.8 million cancer treatments since 2018 Since 2018, AB-PMJAY has approved more than 6.8 million cancer treatments worth ₹13,000 crore.

It covers more than 200 types of cancer care and mainly helps people from rural or low-income backgrounds.

Recommendations for improving the scheme FinCan recommends raising coverage limits, like a five-year family cap of ₹25 lakh and extra funds for severe cases.

The latest budget added daycare centers and made cancer drugs cheaper.

Early diagnosis could save money and help more people survive.