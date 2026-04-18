Study warns 219 hanging glaciers threaten Uttarakhand's Alaknanda basin communities India Apr 18, 2026

A new study warns that "hanging glaciers" in Uttarakhand's Alaknanda basin could cause serious disasters, especially as the region gets warmer.

Researchers found 219 unstable glaciers perched on steep slopes, and, with settlements in the basin expanding 616% over the past five decades, more people are at risk; the number of people exposed is projected to rise from about 380 to 8,500 by 2030.