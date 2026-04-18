Study warns 219 hanging glaciers threaten Uttarakhand's Alaknanda basin communities
India
A new study warns that "hanging glaciers" in Uttarakhand's Alaknanda basin could cause serious disasters, especially as the region gets warmer.
Researchers found 219 unstable glaciers perched on steep slopes, and, with settlements in the basin expanding 616% over the past five decades, more people are at risk; the number of people exposed is projected to rise from about 380 to 8,500 by 2030.
Uttarakhand people exposed 8,500 by 2030
The number of people living near these risky glaciers is expected to jump from just 380 in 2000 to around 8,500 by 2030.
With climate change making Himalayan glaciers shrink and detach, experts say it's urgent to plan ahead and protect mountain communities, especially after past incidents like the Chamoli avalanche disaster.