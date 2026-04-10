Subodh Agarwal arrested over Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Mission ₹960cr scam

Vishal Saxena, Mukesh Pathak arrested

Key officials Vishal Saxena and Mukesh Pathak were also arrested. Pathak even pretended to be an Ircon International executive to help pull off the scam.

Agarwal had been missing despite a lookout notice but was finally caught in Delhi on April 9, 2026.

He is now asking the Rajasthan High Court for relief while the ACB keeps investigating this major breach in a mission that matters for millions of rural families.