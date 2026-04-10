Subodh Agarwal arrested over Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Mission ₹960cr scam
A big scam has hit Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Mission, the project.
Retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal was arrested after being accused of ignoring fake certificates used by two companies to win government contracts worth about ₹960 crore.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is digging into financial irregularities and digital evidence, and Agarwal has been sent to three-day remand as the investigation continues.
Vishal Saxena, Mukesh Pathak arrested
Key officials Vishal Saxena and Mukesh Pathak were also arrested. Pathak even pretended to be an Ircon International executive to help pull off the scam.
Agarwal had been missing despite a lookout notice but was finally caught in Delhi on April 9, 2026.
He is now asking the Rajasthan High Court for relief while the ACB keeps investigating this major breach in a mission that matters for millions of rural families.