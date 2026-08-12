Sudden afternoon downpour floods Hyderabad neighborhoods and slows traffic
India
A sudden downpour hit Hyderabad on Wednesday afternoon, catching everyone off guard.
Heavy rain started around 3pm quickly flooding major areas like Ameerpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, and Madhapur.
Commuters were left scrambling for cover as roads turned into streams and traffic slowed to a crawl.
Khairatabad records 13.8mm rainfall
Traffic piled up near busy spots like Taj Krishna and Panjagutta flyover, with people huddling under Metro stations to stay dry.
The rainfall was intense: Khairatabad got 13.8mm in just an hour, leaving many stuck or delayed as the city struggled to keep moving.