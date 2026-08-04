Sudden Gurugram downpour floods IFFCO Chowk metro, evening commute disrupted
India
A sudden downpour hit Gurugram on Tuesday, flooding busy spots like IFFCO Chowk metro station and leaving people to wade through water.
Many commuters had to stick to narrow footpaths just to get around, making the evening commute a real challenge.
Sukhrali Chowk flood stalls traffic
The rain led to massive traffic jams, especially near Sukhrali Chowk where water was knee-deep in places.
Auto-rickshaws stalled out in the floodwater and social media filled up with videos showing just how tough it was to get anywhere.
On the bright side, the rain brought some relief from Delhi-NCR's humidity. Plus, more showers are expected across the region this week, according to the weather department.