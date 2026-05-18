Sujata Sharma says ample fuel despite ₹3 per liter hike
After the recent ₹3 per liter hike in gasoline and diesel, the government is not saying when the next fuel price revision may take place.
Sujata Sharma from the Petroleum Ministry explained that rising global oil costs are making things tough for state-run oil companies.
Still, she reassured everyone that there is plenty of gasoline, diesel, LPG, and natural gas to go around: no need to stress about running out.
Sujata Sharma urges no panic buying
At a New Delhi press briefing, Sharma urged people not to panic-buy and confirmed that fuel supplies at pumps and LPG distributors are totally normal.
She also suggested giving alternative options like piped natural gas or electric cooktops a try to cut down on regular fuel use.
The main message: despite global tensions and price hikes, India's fuel supply is stable for now.