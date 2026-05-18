Sujata Sharma says ample fuel despite ₹3 per liter hike India May 18, 2026

After the recent ₹3 per liter hike in gasoline and diesel, the government is not saying when the next fuel price revision may take place.

Sujata Sharma from the Petroleum Ministry explained that rising global oil costs are making things tough for state-run oil companies.

Still, she reassured everyone that there is plenty of gasoline, diesel, LPG, and natural gas to go around: no need to stress about running out.