Sujata Sharma says fuel supplies steady despite US waiver end
India
Worried about fuel shortages? The Indian government says there's no need to panic, even though a US waiver on Russian oil just expired.
Sujata Sharma from the Petroleum Ministry assured everyone that gasoline, diesel, and LPG supplies are steady, and there's been no dryout reported at any LPG dealership.
Officials are asking people not to rush out and buy extra fuel.
Waiver expiry may complicate India's imports
India had boosted its Russian oil imports while the US waiver was active, but now that window has closed.
With possible new restrictions and shipping delays at the key Strait of Hormuz, getting enough oil could get trickier, and that might mean higher prices or inflation down the road since India relies so much on imports for its energy needs.