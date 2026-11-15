Sujeet Kumar challenges USCIRF claim Sharjeel Imam jailed for faith
BJP MP Sujeet Kumar has called out the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for saying Sharjeel Imam was jailed because of his faith.
Kumar clarified that Imam is actually in jail for his alleged role in the 2020 Delhi riots, which left 53 people dead, and not due to religious reasons.
He highlighted that India's Supreme Court noted Imam's significant involvement in the violence.
Sujeet Kumar cites bail denial
Kumar, who chairs the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law & Justice, Personnel and Public Grievances, pointed out that Imam was denied bail based on strong evidence, unlike five others who were granted it.
He criticized USCIRF for focusing on religion instead of legal details, noting a Delhi court found Imam's speeches could incite violence and threaten national integrity.
Kumar urged USCIRF to reflect on its own biases before making future reports.