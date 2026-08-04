Sukanya Dutta flags Delhi Rapido auto driver for inappropriate videos
India
Content creator Sukanya Dutta called out a Rapido auto driver in Delhi for watching inappropriate content and acting inappropriately during her ride.
She shared the experience on Instagram, explaining she waited until reaching her destination to confront him, where he said he had been watching foreign videos of women wearing revealing clothes.
Rapido apologized, permanently banned Delhi driver
Rapido said the incident was "extremely concerning," apologized for what happened, and permanently banned the driver after an internal review.
The company also promised stronger safety measures and better support for riders facing critical situations.