Sukma village bans land allotment to Christians and converts
India
A village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district just banned land allotment to Christians and converts, meaning no space for burials, churches, or religious events.
The rule was announced on October 2, and the village has also installed an information board spelling it out.
Leaders cite Article 244(1), Christians object
Village leaders say they're following constitutional rules like Article 244(1), the Fifth Schedule, and PESA laws.
But Christian community voices are pushing back.
Lawyer Pradeep Singh points out these laws should protect traditions without taking away anyone's basic rights.
Bhupendra Khora of the Christian Progressive Alliance also note this isn't just one village: similar bans have popped up across Bastar, raising real concerns about religious freedom in the region.