Sultanpur court acquits Rahul Gandhi over Amit Shah remark
India
Rahul Gandhi was acquitted by a Sultanpur court in a defamation case from 2018. The case was about his comments on Amit Shah, who was BJP president at the time, during the Karnataka elections.
After years of back-and-forth, Judge Shubham Verma dismissed the charges, giving Gandhi some major legal relief and closing this chapter.
Supreme Court probes MLA resignation trend
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is taking a closer look at why MLAs keep resigning to join rival parties, moves that trigger expensive by-elections and drain public funds.
The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, has asked the government and Election Commission for their take.