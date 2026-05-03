Sultanpur court denies Rahul Gandhi voice sample in defamation case
India
A Sultanpur court has turned down a request for Rahul Gandhi's voice sample in a defamation case about his 2018 comments on Home Minister Amit Shah.
The complaint, filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Mishra, wanted the sample checked by forensic experts, but the court didn't see it as necessary.
Court: Rahul Gandhi never denied voice
The judge pointed out that Gandhi never denied it was his voice, so a sample wasn't needed.
Gandhi was directed to furnish a bail bond and will be back in court on May 11.
The case falls under India's defamation laws, and Mishra's side now plans to appeal this decision.