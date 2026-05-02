Sultanpur wedding DJ blasted music as 140 chickens reportedly died
A wedding DJ in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, ended up in trouble after blasting music so loud that 140 chickens reportedly died of heart failure at a nearby farm.
The farm's owner, Mohammad Sabir, said he asked the DJ several times to turn it down during the April 25 procession, but was ignored, so he called the police.
Officers later said the post-mortem report listed heart failure as the cause of death.
Kavi Yadav arrested, DJ rules announced
Police seized the DJ vehicle and arrested Kavi Yadav, who runs the service, on charges of breach of peace, while BNS section 270 (public nuisance), section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal), and the Environment (Protection) Act were cited as the provisions under which the case was filed.
In response, officials announced stricter rules for DJs, like sticking to legal sound limits and no music after 10pm to help prevent anything like this from happening again.