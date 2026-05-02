Sultanpur wedding DJ blasted music as 140 chickens reportedly died

Kavi Yadav arrested, DJ rules announced

Police seized the DJ vehicle and arrested Kavi Yadav, who runs the service, on charges of breach of peace, while BNS section 270 (public nuisance), section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal), and the Environment (Protection) Act were cited as the provisions under which the case was filed.

In response, officials announced stricter rules for DJs, like sticking to legal sound limits and no music after 10pm to help prevent anything like this from happening again.