Sumit Kumar Singh missing after MT El Gaia projectile strike
India
Sumit Kumar Singh, a 35-year-old sailor from Bihar, has been missing since September 13 after his ship, MT El Gaia, was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.
The vessel had 14 Indians and 11 Pakistanis on board.
Sumit last spoke to his family just before the attack; his wife, Komal Priya, says she's still hoping for good news, even as worry grows.
Sumit's family seeks Oman embassy help
Sumit's family hasn't received any updates from authorities despite reaching out multiple times and is now relying on help from the Oman embassy.
They fear he could be trapped on the abandoned ship, which is reportedly taking in water.
His employer is still probing and assisting the family, and the shipping company is keeping them updated about the situation.