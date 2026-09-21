Sumit Kumar Singh missing after MT El Gaia projectile strike

Sumit Kumar Singh, a 35-year-old sailor from Bihar, has been missing since September 13 after his ship, MT El Gaia, was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.

The vessel had 14 Indians and 11 Pakistanis on board.

Sumit last spoke to his family just before the attack; his wife, Komal Priya, says she's still hoping for good news, even as worry grows.