Sumit Roy questioned by CID over land fraud in Kolkata

Roy showed up at CID headquarters just two days after the Supreme Court gave the green light for his arrest. The investigation also looks at alleged land-related corruption and land grab cases.

Meanwhile, scrutiny is growing around Abhishek Banerjee, with opposition voices saying investigators will soon reach him too.

On the same day, another former TMC MLA was arrested for extortion and land grabbing, signaling a bigger crackdown after the Bharatiya Janata Party's, or BJP's, win in West Bengal.