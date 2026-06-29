Sunil Bansal defends Champat Rai, denies Ram temple donation misuse
India
Sunil Bansal, brother of former Ram Temple Trust leader Champat Rai, has pushed back against claims that donations for the Ram Temple were misused.
He says the accusations are just politics and insists Rai gave up his career and personal life for the RSS, the temple movement, and national service.
Faizabad Bar demands officials leave Ayodhya
Despite these defenses, things are getting tense on the ground.
The Faizabad Bar Association wants Rai and two other officials out of Ayodhya within three days, threatening to block the city if it does not happen.
They are also planning legal action over alleged donation mismanagement, adding more heat to an already complicated situation around the Ram Temple funds.