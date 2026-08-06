Super typhoon Dolphin near Japan may briefly disrupt India's monsoon

Right now, Dolphin is moving toward Japan's Daito Islands and will slow down near Okinawa soon, bringing heavy rain and huge waves there.

For India, the main worry is that it could mess with low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal, the engines behind our monsoons.

Still, meteorologists say bigger climate trends like El Nino are also at play, and once Dolphin weakens or moves away, normal monsoon rains should bounce back.