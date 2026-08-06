Super typhoon Dolphin near Japan may briefly disrupt India's monsoon
Super Typhoon Dolphin is spinning near Japan with sustained winds of 175km/h and gusts reaching 210km/h: no direct threat to India, but weather experts say it might temporarily throw off our monsoon.
The typhoon's strong winds and shifting air patterns can disrupt the moisture flow that brings rain to India, so you might notice a dip in rainfall for a bit.
Dolphin may affect Bay of Bengal
Right now, Dolphin is moving toward Japan's Daito Islands and will slow down near Okinawa soon, bringing heavy rain and huge waves there.
For India, the main worry is that it could mess with low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal, the engines behind our monsoons.
Still, meteorologists say bigger climate trends like El Nino are also at play, and once Dolphin weakens or moves away, normal monsoon rains should bounce back.