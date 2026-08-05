Supercharged El Nino in Pacific may be strongest since 1950
A supercharged El Nino is building in the Pacific, possibly the strongest since 1950, and it is already messing with weather worldwide.
We are talking droughts hitting Indonesia and Australia, weaker monsoons in India, and areas of drought and heavier-than-average rainfall in different parts of Africa.
In the US expect warmer winters up north, wetter conditions down south, and a quieter hurricane season.
Experts advise preparing for El Nino
This El Nino could push global temperatures to new records in 2026 and 2027.
Experts say now is the time to prep for heatwaves, heavy rains, and resource shortages: think planting different varieties of crops depending on the increased likelihood of drought and floods or boosting disaster readiness.
Basically: stay alert and adapt where you can.