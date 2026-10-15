Supporters block Mohali roads over Parminder Singh Jhota murder
India
Mohali saw major traffic chaos on Thursday as supporters of slain anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota blocked key roads from morning till evening, demanding a CBI investigation into his recent murder.
The blockades left many people stuck for hours, with main routes like the Kharar bus stand and Nijjer Highway completely jammed.
Mohali busses halted, shops closed
Public transport took a big hit: CTU busses and auto-rickshaws were halted early, stranding people like Neelam from Gillco trying to get home.
Shops across Mohali and nearby towns stayed closed too.
Many drivers were annoyed by the lack of clear warnings from police about the blockades, leading to long detours and confusion.
Police have now stepped up efforts to manage traffic and help travelers find their way.