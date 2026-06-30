Supreme Court advocate Aadideo Kumar rescues 4 on Ganga Expressway

Aadideo Kumar's update goes viral

Kumar didn't hesitate. He pried open the rear door with a metal rod to free an elderly woman, then helped break the windshield to get others out.

With the ambulance delayed, he drove the injured passengers himself and made sure their things were safe.

Later, he shared online that everyone was OK and called it a "worth it" effort. His story quickly went viral, inspiring people to check their cars before trips and reminding everyone how much stopping to help can matter in an emergency.