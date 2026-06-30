Supreme Court advocate Aadideo Kumar rescues 4 on Ganga Expressway
Supreme Court advocate Aadideo Kumar turned real-life hero when he rescued four people trapped in a wrecked car on the Ganga Expressway.
The crash happened on June 29, 2026, after their i10 suffered a tire burst and collided with a truck, leaving everyone stuck inside.
Aadideo Kumar's update goes viral
Kumar didn't hesitate. He pried open the rear door with a metal rod to free an elderly woman, then helped break the windshield to get others out.
With the ambulance delayed, he drove the injured passengers himself and made sure their things were safe.
Later, he shared online that everyone was OK and called it a "worth it" effort. His story quickly went viral, inspiring people to check their cars before trips and reminding everyone how much stopping to help can matter in an emergency.