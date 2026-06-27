Supreme Court allows apartment buyers to seek compensation after possession
Big news for anyone buying an apartment: the Supreme Court just said you can still ask for compensation if your home is handed over late, even after you have moved in.
This overturns an older rule that shut down complaints once buyers took possession.
The case started with a Dwarka resident who obtained his apartment 22 years ago and filed a complaint in 2005.
Supreme Court revives complaint, protects rights
The Supreme Court made it clear: your right to claim compensation starts before you get the keys and doesn't vanish after you move in.
Plus, any arbitration clauses in contracts don't cancel out your rights under the Consumer Protection Act, so the law's got your back even if the agreement says otherwise.
The court also revived the buyer's complaint and told the district consumer forum to sort things out within a year, reminding everyone that consumer rights can't be signed away by private deals.