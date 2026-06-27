Supreme Court allows apartment buyers to seek compensation after possession

Supreme Court revives complaint, protects rights

The Supreme Court made it clear: your right to claim compensation starts before you get the keys and doesn't vanish after you move in.

Plus, any arbitration clauses in contracts don't cancel out your rights under the Consumer Protection Act, so the law's got your back even if the agreement says otherwise.

The court also revived the buyer's complaint and told the district consumer forum to sort things out within a year, reminding everyone that consumer rights can't be signed away by private deals.