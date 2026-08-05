Supreme Court allows reporting, bans posting court audio and video
India
The Supreme Court just made it clear: recognized news outlets can still report on what happens in court, but they can't share any audio or video clips from hearings.
This follows a recent order banning the use and posting of court recordings online unless you get special approval.
CJI cites misuse, court flags protocol
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said it's about stopping "misuse" and keeping people from cashing in on these videos.
While some activists worry this limits transparency, the court says it has flagged its intent to lay down a protocol so people can watch livestreamed judicial proceedings through the courts' archives to keep things open but fair.