Supreme Court asks ECI to explain almost 47.7L Delhi omissions
India
The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to explain why almost 47.7 lakh Delhi voters got left out during a recent voter list update.
The judges observed that so many verification notices appeared machine-generated and wanted the whole process double-checked to make sure it's fair.
ECI: notices provisional, help available
If you got a verification notice, don't panic; it doesn't mean your name's off the list yet. The ECI says these are just initial checks, not final decisions.
Booth-level officers and special camps are there to help you sort things out or raise objections until October 29, 2026.
The goal is to make sure every eligible voter stays on the rolls.