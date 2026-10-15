Supreme Court asks Election Commission for answers on Delhi protests
The Supreme Court just weighed in on the recent Delhi protests, focusing on how police handled things, whether journalists were kept safe, and if protest restrictions went too far.
Chief Justice Surya Kant's bench is now asking the Election Commission for answers and has rolled out some important orders.
Court orders Delhi protest CCTV preservation
The court told all law enforcement agencies to save all CCTV footage from the protests and hand over records of any bans or restrictions they put in place.
They also stopped any coercive action against the woman journalist, while her complaint of molestation remained under consideration.
The court's also reviewing whether Jantar Mantar should stay a designated protest site, showing they're serious about protecting civil rights while keeping things fair for everyone involved.