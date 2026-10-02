Supreme Court asks UP to explain Yamuna Expressway bus fire
India
The Supreme Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to explain what's been done about the tragic sleeper bus fire on the Yamuna Expressway that killed nine people out of around 35 on board.
The court wants to know if anyone's been arrested and whether safety rules were actually followed.
Court probes sleeper bus safety, registration
Turns out, passengers noticed a burning smell emanating from the driver's cabin and tried to alert the driver, but he didn't act.
Now, the court is pushing for a deep dive into how safe these busses really are, how they're registered, and even their unpaid traffic fines.
This case is sparking bigger questions about making sleeper busses safer for everyone.