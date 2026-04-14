Supreme Court bars 34L West Bengal voters from upcoming polls
India
The Supreme Court has decided that 3.4 million people left off West Bengal's voter list will not be able to vote in the upcoming elections.
Even though lawyers argued these people are legitimate voters, the court said they cannot get temporary voting rights just because their appeals are still pending.
Court: names matter Malda judicial security
The judges explained that being a "genuine voter" is not enough if your name is not on the current list: rules and timelines matter.
The court also made sure judicial officers in Malda stayed protected during elections and ordered that security for judicial officers continue through the elections, aiming for smoother and fairer polls.