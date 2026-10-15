Supreme Court bars Delhi Police from arresting woman journalist
India
The Supreme Court has told Delhi Police not to arrest a woman journalist accused under the SC/ST Act after allegations that women journalists were assaulted by police during a protest.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that she would not be arrested if she joined the investigation.
Surya Kant asks Indira Jaising names
Chief Justice Surya Kant asked advocate Indira Jaising to suggest names for a panel (possibly retired women judges and police officers) to look into the assault allegations.
Jaising also pushed for protection for the journalist, with the court showing it is serious about safety and accountability in cases like this.