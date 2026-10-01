Supreme Court cancels bail of Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre
India
The Supreme Court has canceled the bail of Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and three others, accused of attacking doctors at Thane's Shastri Nagar Municipal Hospital back in July.
The top court overruled a Bombay High Court order and told them to surrender by October 5.
Court orders fast trial, witness protection
The judges pointed out that doctors shouldn't have to work under threats, saying it affects how they care for people.
With Mhatre already facing 18 cases, the court also asked the Maharashtra government to consider stricter legal steps against Mhatre and his associates.
Plus, they ordered the trial to be fast-tracked and completed in a time-bound manner and strong witness protection so the trial stays fair and free from intimidation.