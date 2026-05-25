Supreme Court closes Twisha Sharma proceedings as CBI takes over

AIIMS Delhi conducts 2nd Sharma autopsy

The court was not happy about public mudslinging, especially from Sharma's mother-in-law, and told everyone involved to stop making statements or fueling drama in the media.

There was also a second autopsy conducted at AIIMS Delhi after concerns about how things were handled earlier.

While Sharma's family says she faced harassment and dowry demands, her in-laws claim she struggled with drug addiction.

Her last rites took place in Bhopal on Sunday evening immediately before publication.