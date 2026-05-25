Supreme Court closes Twisha Sharma proceedings as CBI takes over
The Supreme Court has wrapped up its own proceedings in the death of Twisha Sharma, a former actor-model who was found dead at her in-laws' home in Bhopal on May 12.
With serious allegations of dowry harassment swirling, the case is now officially with the CBI, which has already sent a team to Bhopal to start digging into what really happened.
AIIMS Delhi conducts 2nd Sharma autopsy
The court was not happy about public mudslinging, especially from Sharma's mother-in-law, and told everyone involved to stop making statements or fueling drama in the media.
There was also a second autopsy conducted at AIIMS Delhi after concerns about how things were handled earlier.
While Sharma's family says she faced harassment and dowry demands, her in-laws claim she struggled with drug addiction.
Her last rites took place in Bhopal on Sunday evening immediately before publication.