Supreme Court delays Tamil Nadu Cauvery plea to August 17
India
The Supreme Court has pushed back Tamil Nadu's plea for Cauvery River water to August 17, 2026, after the lead judge fell ill.
The case was supposed to be heard this week, but now both states will have to wait a bit longer for a decision.
Tamil Nadu seeks water, Karnataka objects
Tamil Nadu wants the court to enforce an order from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), which told Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily for 15 days, crucial for farmers in the delta region.
Karnataka, though, says it can't comply fully because of low rainfall and shrinking reservoir levels.
They're asking either for more time or to cut down the amount released.