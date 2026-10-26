Supreme Court denies CBI probe into Tamil Nadu horse trading
The Supreme Court has turned down a plea asking for a CBI investigation into alleged "horse-trading" after the May 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
The case, brought by M Srinivasan, accused Tamil Nadu Minister and TVK general secretary N Anand and four ex-AIADMK MLAs of switching sides to help the ruling party keep its majority.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and his bench said no to both an investigation and a final report.
Twenty 5 MLAs backed TVK
The petition also wanted stricter rules, like banning disqualified or resigning MLAs from contesting bypolls and making them pay back election costs.
After the elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) formed the government with its allies.
During a key floor test, 25 MLAs (including those named) ignored their party's orders and backed TVK, which ended up shaping state politics in a big way.