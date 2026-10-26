Supreme Court denies CBI probe into Tamil Nadu horse trading

The Supreme Court has turned down a plea asking for a CBI investigation into alleged "horse-trading" after the May 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The case, brought by M Srinivasan, accused Tamil Nadu Minister and TVK general secretary N Anand and four ex-AIADMK MLAs of switching sides to help the ruling party keep its majority.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and his bench said no to both an investigation and a final report.