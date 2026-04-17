Supreme Court denies extra bail time to Pawan Khera
India
Congress leader Pawan Khera just had his request for extra bail time turned down by the Supreme Court. This followed an FIR lodged on a complaint by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.
Earlier, the Telangana High Court had given him temporary protection, but the Supreme Court stepped in and put that on hold.
SC tells Khera seek Assam bail
The top court pointed out that since the case is actually in Assam, Khera should apply for anticipatory bail there instead.
They made it clear he can file a new request in Assam, and it will be judged fairly, no strings attached from previous court comments.
The matter will come up again for hearing in May 2026.