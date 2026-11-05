Supreme Court: detentions over 24 hours require immediate release
India
The Supreme Court just made it clear: if someone's held for more than 24 hours without being brought before a magistrate, they should be set free right away.
The clock starts ticking from the moment of detention (with only travel time to court as an exception).
This move is all about making sure authorities stick to legal timelines and don't overstep.
Magistrates must check 24 hours compliance
Magistrates aren't just bystanders. They need to double-check that the 24-hour rule is followed and keep clear records of when someone was detained.
The Court also reminded everyone that even short detentions have to be fair and justified, not just quick.
It's a strong push for better protection of individual rights and more accountability in the system.